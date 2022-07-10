Categories
Celebrities

Kate Mara Revealed That She’s Expecting Her Second Child With Jamie Bell With A Clever Instagram Caption


I see what you did there.

Kate Mara is pregnant again!


Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for Vacheron Constantin

The actor recently revealed that she’s expecting her second child with her husband and fellow actor Jamie Bell.


Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

Kate broke the news herself with an Instagram post that was accompanied by a clever caption.


Jean Baptiste Lacroix / WireImage / Getty Images

In the post, Kate shared this picture of her and Jamie leaving the BFI Chair’s Dinner last month in London.


Ricky Vigil M / GC Images / Getty Images

“There are three of us in this pic 🫶🏻,” she wrote in the caption — confirming that she was already pregnant at the time it was taken.


Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

As previously mentioned, this will be the second child shared by Kate and Jamie. They welcomed a daughter in 2019, and Kate’s also a stepparent to Jamie’s son from his previous marriage to Evan Rachel Wood.


Tommaso Boddi / Getty Images for IMDb

Congratulations to Kate, Jamie, and their growing family!





Source link

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.