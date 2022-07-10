Kate Mara Revealed That She’s Expecting Her Second Child With Jamie Bell With A Clever Instagram Caption

I see what you did there.
The actor recently revealed that she’s expecting her second child with her husband and fellow actor Jamie Bell.
In the post, Kate shared this picture of her and Jamie leaving the BFI Chair’s Dinner last month in London.
“There are three of us in this pic 🫶🏻,” she wrote in the caption — confirming that she was already pregnant at the time it was taken.
As previously mentioned, this will be the second child shared by Kate and Jamie. They welcomed a daughter in 2019, and Kate’s also a stepparent to Jamie’s son from his previous marriage to Evan Rachel Wood.
Congratulations to Kate, Jamie, and their growing family!
