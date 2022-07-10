Lana Wood health: Bond Girl on ‘nightmare’ health ordeal

“Unfortunately, I lived with it for a very long time and I just kept my mouth shut, which is probably not the smartest thing to do. So now I’m dealing with it on both knees. I’ve been told I have absolutely no cartilage left on my neck. My hands are a nightmare.

“And I’m just waiting to see what else starts hurting at this point… Unfortunately, there’s just nothing that can be done about that. I’m just trying to deal with it the best I can. You take your high blood pressure medicine, a lot of vitamins, and hope for the best.”

As for Wood’s high blood pressure – there is a good chance the star’s traumatic experiences may be responsible, although she didn’t claim this.

In the short run, after trauma or stress, your body releases stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline to initiate the “fight or flight” response.