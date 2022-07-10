Lapeer Tennis Community announces a call to action – The County Press

LAPEER — Lapeer Tennis Community Inc. (LTC) is seeking passionate, diverse community members for its Board of Directors. The goal is to expand the current mission that provides yearly youth tennis instruction, including fundraising, that will help provide safe playing surfaces as part of a future 501c3 Foundation.

“We have,” says Bob MacRae, Program Director, “gone through our first cycle of volunteer directors who must now be replaced so we can continue serving the Lapeer regional community. We wish to publicly thank outgoing directors Chris Hall, Mark Moore, and Stephen Elzerman for their leadership these past three years. Our former President, Chris Hall, is especially recognized as the organization’s key contributor for his countless hours of youth tennis instruction. It was under his leadership that the Lapeer Community Schools added tennis as part of their PE curriculum supported by free USTA school equipment bags.”

MacRae added, “We have been able to connect with so many players and families these past three years. A couple examples are just a fraction of what service we have provided through our community connection: A Davison player was looking for tennis activities 3 years ago so he first searched ‘Davison Tennis’ on the internet and found nothing. He then tried ‘Lapeer Tennis’ and up popped our website (www.lapeertennis.com). He submitted an online interest survey and we contacted him directly about our Saturday morning play. The first person he met was our former President Chris Hall who encouraged him to join the fun. He has been a weekly league player ever since and has even graciously provided special awards to encourage both women and men to participate and share their experience with friends.

The second community connection that I would like to share is indicative of our family interaction. A family from Hadley dropped by the courts three years ago on a Saturday morning when our group was wrapping up play. We noticed at one point during play that their oldest son had twisted his ankle. We connected with them and provided them a cold pack to ease the swelling. Over the next three years this same family has become an active participant in our tennis community. The oldest daughter has helped with youth instruction and has been a substitute for our women’s singles league; the boys have similarly contributed and have also attended our tennis camps. The father has played with our travel team and the family has supported us financially by participating in our youth tennis fundraising events. When I spoke with the mother this past weekend at the courts, she shared how she likes how we coordinate our youth tennis instruction schedule with the Lapeer Recreation Center (another credit to Chris Hall). Lapeer Tennis Community offers youth tennis instruction before (June) and after (August) the Rec. Center’s summer morning tennis camp. She also mentioned that our match play program (Juniors Team Challenge) for children who are able to serve and rally is a great idea. It really enriches their tennis experience beyond just taking lessons.”

MacRae said that on August 3, 8 p.m., Lapeer Tennis Community will hold an online public forum for those interested in learning how they can volunteer as new board members and officers. The Board meets four times a year and sets the program direction and goals for the subsequent year. Volunteers will receive free online “Safe Play” training provided by the USTA, which includes a national background check.

“I am hopeful that we will obtain community volunteers that will help us form the 501c3 Foundation to benefit the Lapeer community as previously mentioned,” said MacRae. “If interested in learning more, I can be reached via e-mail at bob. macrae@lapeertennis.com.”

Lapeer Tennis Community Inc. is currently a 501(c)4 non-profit that contributes to youth social, academic, and health benefits by providing tennis programming throughout the year.