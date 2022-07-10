‘Let’s leave it’ Andrew Neil shut down by Jacob Rees-Mogg in probe over Tory leader

Earlier this week, Mr Johnson confirmed that he has appointed a cabinet to serve while the Conservative Party begins the process of finding its new leader.

During his resignation speech, he said: “I want to say to the millions of people who voted for us in 2019, many of them voting Conservative for the first time, thank you for that incredible mandate, the biggest Conservative majority since 1987.”

He went on to add that he felt it was “my job, my duty, my obligation” to continue to try to govern the country after winning an 80-seat majority at the last general election.

