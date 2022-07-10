Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen drama as trio under investigation after Austrian GP





Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc were all summoned to the stewards after the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday evening. The top three drivers were investigated after the race at the Red Bull Ring for rule breaches while in parc ferme.

The summons related to breaking an International Sporting Code article in the FIA rule book that states: “Failure to follow the instructions of the relevant officials for the safe and orderly conduct of the Event.” Hamilton, Verstappen and Leclerc are said to have interacted with their physios while in parc ferme before they were weighed. Teams were recently warned that doing so is a breach of the rules. The decision was made that trio would be hit with suspended £8,464 (€10,000) fines. Sebastian Vettel broke the ISC earlier in the Austrian Grand Prix weekend and the Aston Martin driver was handed a suspended £21,160 (€25,000) fine. DON’T MISS: Max Verstappen brands F1 rules ‘a joke’ in frustrated rant

The rapid Leclerc won the race in Spielberg, sealing his first victory since April to cut Verstappen’s lead in the Drivers’ Championship. He passed Verstappen three times en route to a much-needed victory. The Dutch championship leader finished second courtesy of Carlos Sainz’s engine failure with 14 laps to go which led to a spectacular but worrying car fire. Fortunately the Spaniard was able to clamber out of his fiery F1-75 unscathed but Ferrari had been on for a one-two finish. And Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton completed the top three with a third successive podium, though he was well back from the front two. Race-winner Leclerc said post-race: “I definitely needed that one! I mean, the last five races have been incredibly difficult for myself but also for the team obviously, and to finally show that we’ve got the pace in the car and that we can do it is incredible, so we need to push until the end [of the year]. MUST READ…

“It was a really good race. The pace was there, at the beginning and we had some good fights with Max.” While Hamilton, who ended P3, reflected: “I really feel great; I’m so happy with today, especially after such a difficult start to the weekend. We were looking so good in qualifying and then I crashed, and it was about getting your head around that. “The team worked so hard to build a new car from me. Naturally that affects everything, it affects our budget, that affects so many people who have to build new parts so that’s never a good feeling so to get up there and get some good points for the team is hopefully a small token of my appreciation. I’m really happy to get third and fourth.”