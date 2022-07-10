Lifetime friendship turns into new relationship

Jane Taylor and Jerry Langley were friends for years before he pulled up in her driveway and told her to get in his truck.

Jane and Jerry are both in their 60s, but they first met on Jerry’s 21st birthday.

Jane grew up in El Dorado and Jerry was from Smackover, and though she didn’t know him she ended up at a party with some friends.

“Everybody knows there’s a party when you live in a little town,” Jane explains.

Jerry was acting in the extreme.

“Someone said it was too bright out there, and there was a guy shooting the lights out at the party,” Jane says. “That was Jerry. He’s just so over-the-top.”

They saw each other all the time over the years, running in the same circles and often ending up in many of the same places.

“She’s been a friend of mine just about my whole life,” Jerry says. “She dated a friend of mine and this and that, so we’ve been friends our whole lives.”

The friend Jane dated was Jerry’s roommate for a while. She always enjoyed Jerry’s exuberant personality and was entertained by his penchant for pranks.

They were both in and out of relationships with other people, rarely single at the same time, so a romance between them wouldn’t have panned out even if they had considered it.

“I just always thought she was a nice girl,” he says. “We would go lots of places with a group and had a lot of fun.”

They talked off and on, and one year ago Monday, Jerry was aware that Jane was feeling sad.

“She had had a little tragedy, and I went by to check on her,” Jerry says.

Jane wasn’t expecting him that night but was, as always, happy to see him.

“I said, ‘Get in the truck,'” Jerry recalls. “She said, ‘Where are we going?’ I said, ‘We’re going to get a Dr Pepper.'”

She had just gotten home from her job as a dental hygienist when he arrived.

“We went to the Sonic and rode around and talked,” she says. “He’s got 16 businesses, so his phone is ringing like crazy. But the next day, he shows up again. And the next day, he shows up again. I said, ‘Jerry, you don’t have time for me. You’re really busy.’ He said, ‘I’m delegating the work, girl. Get in the truck.’ He just never quit coming to get me.”

At some point along the route, Jerry realized he was thinking of Jane differently.

“He said, ‘I don’t want to mess up our friendship, but I think there’s something better than just plain friendship here,'” he says.

They had dated for a few months and had discussed marriage when Jerry suggested one morning before work that they get her a new car.

“I said, ‘Jerry, I don’t want another car.’ I said, ‘I want a ring,'” Jane says.

Jerry, seeing tears in her eyes, ran to the bedroom and rummaged in a drawer.

“He came out with a ring that would choke a mule,” Jane says. “He already had it. When he gave me that it literally sucked the oxygen out of the room. It’s literally the prettiest ring I’ve ever seen.”

Jerry is a big fan of the horse races and he had planned to get a horse to trot by wearing a sign that said, “Jane, will you marry me?” But this more low-key opportunity arose first, and that was fine with her.

Jerry’s sister, who owns Taylor Jewelry in El Dorado, made the ring.

“My sister-in-law put it in a lighted box, so when he opened it, it was like, ‘Ahhhh,'” Jane says.

They were married on April 28, 2022.

“I had a dress in Minden [La.] that was being altered,” Jane says. “And then at 9:30 April 28th he said, let’s get married tomorrow. I said, ‘Jerry. Tomorrow’s Friday, and I’m working tomorrow.'”

Jerry told her not to worry, he would take care of everything. He notified Jane’s dad about their impending nuptials and called to ask the county judge to meet them at the Union County Courthouse at 5 p.m. He got flowers, invited about 50 friends and hired a photographer.

Jerry later planned a bash at the First Financial Music Hall in the Murphy Arts District in El Dorado to celebrate their nuptials.

There were eight food stations, music by El Dorado native Jason D. Williams, the Florida band Party on the Moon, and several hundred guests.

“We had Wood Catering come in and this 17-year-old girl who started a business during covid made 650 cupcakes and my wedding cake,” says Jane, referring to Kimber Mitcham Custom Creations.

Jerry just turned 64; Jane is 60.

“A lot of times, people get into a rut and I don’t ever want to be that person. I treat Jerry like the ultimate girlfriend — I rub his feet, I rub his back — because I love him. Every day I try to do something special for him,” Jane says. “Every day, I wake up and I go, ‘God, is this really my life?’ It is so wonderful.”

The first time I saw my future spouse:

She says: “I thought he was the biggest redneck I had ever seen in my life.”

He says: ‘I thought she was a classy girl.”

On our wedding day:

She says: “I was the happiest I’ve ever been in my life.”

He says: “I winked at her while we were saying our vows.”

My advice for a long happy

marriage:

She says: “You need to respect the man you’re with always. And you need to listen to what they’re saying.”

He says: “Marry your friend.”