‘Like a dog with an itch’ Johnny Depp appears to blast Amber Heard in songs on new album

“If I had a dime, it wouldn’t reach your hand,” another line noted.

Depp, 59, joined Beck, 76, on a string of tour dates throughout the UK in June and their album is named for the youthful age the pair say they feel whenever they play music.

After Depp’s two songs, the remaining tracks off of the album are cover songs, including Caroline, No by the Beach Boys’ Brian Wilson, and Lou Reed’s Venus and Furs by the Velvet Underground.

Outside of his prolific acting career, Depp has a long history of playing music.