Manchester horror: Two people in ‘serious condition’ after bus shelter collision

Greater Manchester Police revealed two people are in a serious condition in an incident in which at least four people were reportedly hit by a bus.

In a statement, the force said: “We’re currently in attendance at Piccadilly Gardens after being called to a report of a road traffic collision involving a bus and pedestrians just before 9.30pm tonight.

“Emergency services are in attendance and two pedestrians are currently being treated at the scene.

“Motorists and those nearby are asked to avoid the area whilst officers and emergency responders remain at the scene.”

A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Fire & Rescue Service added: “Fire crews from Manchester Central and Moss Side fire stations, as well as the Technical Response Unit from Ashton, used specialist rescue equipment to help extricate a casualty who was then conveyed to hospital via our colleagues at North West Ambulance Service.

“GMFRS were at the scene for just over an hour.”

The incident has caused disruption in England’s third-largest city.

Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM) announced late last night measures which have been taken to shut off the Piccadilly area.

These include a road closure between Oldham Street and Lever Street and local buses on diversion.

According to TfGM’s Twitter account, the road will remain closed until further notice.

