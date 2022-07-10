Mumbai: Kelve Environment Conservation Board and Lions Club jointly start tree-planting campaign in beach area

Mumbai: Kelve Environment Conservation Board and Lions Club Kelve jointly start tree-planting campaign in beach area | FPJ

On behalf of the Kelve Environment Conservation Board and Lions Club of Kelve, a tree-planting campaign was started in the Kelve beach area today. The Forest Department Safale has provided 300 saplings of Indian species like Karanj, Wavla etc. while the Conservation Board has provided 300 palm saplings for cultivation. The saplings were planted in the Kelve beach area.

The Kelve Environmental Conservation Board started a public participation movement last year and planted over 2000 Conocarpus and seaweed saplings in the Kelve beach area. Carrying on this legacy, it is planned to plant 1500 Indian species this year. This year’s campaign was launched on the occasion of Ashadi Ekadashi.

Members of the Kelve Conservation Board, office bearers and activists of the Lions Club of Kelve, and citizens and volunteers of Kelve village came together and started planting trees in the Kelve beach area after conducting a survey in a planned manner. In the next few days, 1200 trees will be planted in phases.

The Kelve Environment Conservation Board appealed to the people to participate in this and make efforts to continue this initiative uninterruptedly. On this occasion, the newly elected president of the Lions Club Kelve Praveen Save and his entire team were present. Also, the President of the Environment Conservation Board Jayesh Patil and all office-bearers of the board were present.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper’s PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)



