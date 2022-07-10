Nick Kyrgios snubs Wimbledon champ Novak Djokovic with Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal remark

Nick Kyrgios admitted that it was tougher to play Roger Federer despite losing to Novak Djokovic 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) in the Wimbledon final. The Aussie had never lost to the world No 3 before today but rejected the idea that the match was the most difficult experience of his career.

Kyrgios came up short against Djokovic in his maiden Grand Slam final, admitting after the match that he was impressed by the top seed’s “composure”. But he shut down the idea that the three-hour final was the “hardest” match he had played in his career, admitting it was more difficult to face Federer than Djokovic or Nadal.

“I wouldn’t say that,” he said when asked whether Djokovic was the toughest opponent he had come across during the final. “As I said, I thought I put myself in a position to win today.”

And he put 40-year-old Federer above of the seven-time Wimbledon champion in terms of difficulty, adding: “But he doesn’t make you feel as bad as Federer does at times. I think Federer out of the other three guys, Federer can make you feel really bad. He makes you want to leave the court. He can make things seem really quick. The court is really small.”

JUST IN: Kate Middleton shares private chat with Djokovic after Wimbledon win