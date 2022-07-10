Norway House suspicious death determined to be a homicide | News 4

Norway House RCMP have determined that a suspicious death in the community on July 2, 2022, is a homicide.

Police have identified the victim as 41-year-old Johnny Stanley Muskwagon. Muskegon had been located around 10:00 pm at a residence in the Paupanekis Point area.

Johnny Stanley Muskwagon (Image source | Manitoba RCMP)

Police at the time thought Muskegon had attended several homes in the area on July 1 and the morning of July 2, 2022 and at some point got into a physical altercation with an unknown person.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have seen Muskwagon or witnessed an altercation of has surveillance video in that area is asked to call police at (204) 359-6715, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.