Omar Richards: Nottingham Forrest complete transfer of Bayern Munich left-back

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Bayern Munich and former England U21 left-back Omar Richards.

The 24-year-old defender moves back to England a year after moving to Bayern from Reading, with Richards signing a four-year deal at the City Ground.

Richards is Forest’s fifth summer arrival and the left-back will link up with Steve Cooper’s squad ahead of Tuesday’s friendly with Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium.

“I’m thrilled to return to England by joining Nottingham Forest at such an exciting time,” Richards told Forest’s official website. “The club has enjoyed an incredible last few months and there’s great ambitions for the Premier League return.

“I’ve played against Forest in the past and they get such great backing from their fans, whilst the City Ground is an amazing place that I can now call home.”

Williams set to join from Liverpool

Richards is set to be one of two full-back signings for Forest this window as the newly-promoted side are close to completing a £16m deal for Liverpool full-back Neco Williams.

Williams spent the second half of last season out on loan with Championship winners Fulham, where he made 14 league appearances, scoring twice and assisting two goals for the west London team.

The full-back has spent his entire Anfield career deputising for the club’s first-choice right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, meaning he has been restricted to just 33 matches in all competitions since making his debut in October 2019.

Williams, though, is expected to start at right-back for Wales at this winter’s World Cup finals in Qatar.

Forest completed four deals before announcing Richards’ arrival – goalkeeper Dean Henderson on loan from Manchester United, defender Giulian Biancone from Troyes, striker Taiwo Awoniyi on a club record deal and Moussa Niakhate from Mainz in a £17m deal.

