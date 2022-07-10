Oprah’s Stepmother Labeled The Talk Show Mogul’s Relationship With Stedman Graham As “Unhealthy”

Many people wonder if Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham, who started dating in 1986, would ever get married because their love has lasted longer than any of our lives. The couple have been dating for a very long time. They were at one point engaged, but they never got married.

This frequently leaves people speculating about their relationship. Despite having one of Hollywood’s longest engagements, they are not likely to wed. Adding to the issue, Oprah’s stepmother criticized the talk show diva. She revealed Oprah’s connection with Stedman, claiming that it was handled more like a business partnership and describing it as “bizarre.”

THETHINGS VIDEO OF THE DAY

RELATED: An Inside Look At Oprah Winfrey’s Childhood

Barbara Winfrey Reveals What It Is Oprah And Stedman’s Relationship Really Like

Oprah’s stepmother, Barbara Winfrey, revealed what it was Oprah and Stedman’s relationship really like. She also accused her of being insecure and alleged that she is not as kind and giving as she would have people believe. According to her, as reported by the Daily Mail, Oprah and her longtime boyfriend aren’t really in love.

She claimed that the partnership is handled more like a business transaction. In addition, she described their relationship as “bizarre” and “unhealthy.” It has never been a relationship known for displays of passion. Although Oprah started dating Stedman in 1986, Barbara shared that in all the times she saw them together she never once witnessed the couple hold hands or kiss.

She also added that the two were clearly fond of each other, saying, “He was comfortable like an old shoe, to her. They stayed in the same room when they were here but he didn’t live with her exactly. He travels so much; he would fly here and there to her. He’s at her beck and call.”

Barbara further shared, “I think in the beginning it was different. Vernon (Oprah’s father) told me how one time he was driving and Oprah was taking Stedman to meet family in Mississippi. He said she was running her hands through his hair the whole trip, till he was so fed up he was ready to put her out of the car.”





RELATED: The Truth About Oprah Winfrey’s Pregnancy At 14

While many people wait to see the couple tie the knot, it probably won’t happen. “She wanted to get married at first but he wasn’t so keen. Then she became this powerful person and things changed, the balance switched…Why would they marry now? He’s there at her beck and call. He knows his role in her life,” Barbara explained.

Barbara Speculated About Oprah’s True Relationship With Stedman (And Gayle)

While some struggle to find someone to spend the rest of their lives with, Oprah remains unmarried by choice. In her OprahDaily essay, she gave more clarity to her decision not to marry Stedman. “The moment after I said yes to his proposal, I had doubts,” she wrote.

“I realized I didn’t actually want a marriage. I wanted to be asked. I wanted to know he felt I was worthy of being his missus, but I didn’t want the sacrifices, the compromises, the day-in-day-out commitment required to make a marriage work. My life with the show was my priority, and we both knew it,” Oprah added. She continued to write that they both agreed that if they had married in the ‘90s, they would not be together today.

However, Barabara Winfrey revealed an explosive detail about Oprah, Stedman and Gayle’s relationship in her interview with Daily Mail. She implied that the trio’s relationship is not what they have people believe. She believed that Oprah and Stedman appeared comfortable with each other, but not romantically. At the same time, Oprah and her best friend Gayle appeared virtually inseparable.

She recalled, “Gayle is very, very present. I don’t know any man I’ve ever dated who could tolerate that, but Stedman knows Gayle’s going nowhere. They speak on the phone three or four times a day.” She even labeled Oprah and Gayle’s relationship as “unhealthy.”

Barbara shared a time when Oprah took her, Vernon, Stedman, and Gayle on a cruise, but it didn’t feel like a family trip at all. “She didn’t spend any time with us. It was always her, Stedman and Gayle. The three of them. Anytime you looked up they were together. To me it was just bizarre.”

RELATED: How Did Oprah Winfrey And Gayle King Become Friends?

Barbara is well aware of the rumors about the nature of Oprah and Gayle King’s relationship. She added, “I can only say what I saw and observed over the years. Gayle was more present than Stedman.” She also said, “Sometimes I believe that Oprah is more dependent on Gayle than the other way round. I don’t know what she would do without her friendship and if it’s not more than friendship then they’re certainly giving every appearance that it is.”

Has any of the three commented on the rumors about an “unhealthy” way of their relationship? There have been many speculations, including ones about them being “throuple” and others claiming that Oprah is a lesbian. Because they rarely leave each other’s side, Oprah and Gayle have had to dispel rumors that they’re in a romantic relationship.

“I’m not a lesbian … I’m not even kind of a lesbian,” Winfrey told Barbara Walters. “And the reason why it irritates me is because it means that somebody must think I’m lying. That’s number one. Number two … why would you want to hide it? That is not the way I run my life.”

NEXT: How Michael Jackson Fans Almost Got Oprah Winfrey Got Canceled