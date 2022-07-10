Categories
Sports

Pretty Polly Stakes winner La Petite Coco in line for Yorkshire Oaks outing at Ebor Festival



Pretty Polly Stakes winner La Petite Coco in line for Yorkshire Oaks outing at Ebor Festival

A tilt at the Darley Yorkshire Oaks is looking likely for La Petite Coco.

The Paddy Twomey-trained four-year-old recorded a Group One victory on her first try when taking the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh.

That was her seasonal debut and took her winning run to four after ending last term with victory over Love in the Blandford Stakes.

Owned by Team Valor, La Petite Coco also holds an engagement at Goodwood but a trip to the Knavesmire on August 18 is currently preferred.

“She came out of the race great. It was her first run of the year and we could maybe look at the Yorkshire Oaks with her,” said Twomey.

“She’s in the Nassau, but the preference would be the Yorkshire Oaks.”



Source link

Newslanes Media

By Newslanes Media

Newslanes.com is the leading e-news platform for the latest breaking news of world today. Newslanes auto aggregates and gather popular stories, business news, tech releases and much more for free for everyone. The news repository targets everyone after factual and well-researched information provided by trusted sources. All content and material belongs to their respective sources.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.