Queen Letizia may use skincare method at night for ‘youthful look’ -reduces ‘ageing signs’

Mimi Luzon, a skincare specialist, commented on the beauty routine Queen Letizia of Spain, 49, may follow to get that “natural glowing, radiant and youthful” skin.

Mimi explained: “The main thing that is noticeable about Queen Letizia’s skin is how glowy, radiant and youthful it appears.

“Plump, glowing skin is achieved by using targeted skincare that helps to heal the skin from the inside out, to reduce signs of ageing.”

The beauty expert said “a simple way to achieve Queen Letizia’s skin from home is to incorporate facial massaging techniques into your skincare routine”.

Facial massages, which are preferred to be performed at night, “tighten the skin and help products to absorb better,” Mimi explained.

READ MORE: Sally Nugent health: Presenter was left dizzy due to ‘deep’ infection