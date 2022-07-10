Queen Letizia may use skincare method at night for ‘youthful look’ -reduces ‘ageing signs’

Mimi Luzon, a skincare specialist, commented on the beauty routine Queen Letizia of Spain, 49, may follow to get that “natural glowing, radiant and youthful” skin.
Mimi explained: “The main thing that is noticeable about Queen Letizia’s skin is how glowy, radiant and youthful it appears.
“Plump, glowing skin is achieved by using targeted skincare that helps to heal the skin from the inside out, to reduce signs of ageing.”
The beauty expert said “a simple way to achieve Queen Letizia’s skin from home is to incorporate facial massaging techniques into your skincare routine”.
Facial massages, which are preferred to be performed at night, “tighten the skin and help products to absorb better,” Mimi explained.
The expert recommended using “a mix of facial acids in your nighttime routine, such as lactic acid and glycolic acid to exfoliate, and hyaluronic acid to repair and hydrate”.
The combination will help to improve the texture of the skin’s surface, “giving Queen Letizia’s perfectly smooth skin,” she said.
Celebrity facialist and founder of 001 Skincare, Ada Ooi, also commented on the techniques the Spanish Queen may follow to look younger.
She explained: “Treating the skin from within is the key to Queen Letizia’s smooth, radiant skin.”
Habits like eating a balanced diet that includes all the vitamins – especially vitamins A, C and D – will help to boost the collagen in the skin, Ada explained.
Vitamins are essential for a radiant face and also “help to maintain skin’s elasticity, resulting in plump skin and reduced appearance of wrinkles”.
The expert advised keeping a balanced and positive mindset as it “helps a lot to minimise habitual tensions on the face that can lead to wrinkles and blockages”.
“Exercising regularly will help her skin to glow by improving blood circulation which delivers oxygen and nutrients to the skin, promoting collagen production and new skin cells,” Ada added.
The beauty expert shared “another great way to achieve firmer skin on the face”.
This is done by using Gua Sha, which stimulates acupressure points.
Gua Sha, also called kerokan, is a Chinese medicine practice which uses a tool to massage the skin.
The natural method “helps to stimulate lymphatic drainage which in turn helps to reduce swelling and improve circulation for a more sculpted appearance,” said Ada.
According to Healthline, massaging techniques such as Gua Sha, which are also considered very relaxing, are very beneficial for the skin’s general health and look.
The health site explained the technique can be also used for other parts of the body.
“Gua sha is generally performed on a person’s back, buttocks, neck, arms, and legs.
“A gentle version of it is even used on the face as a facial technique. Your technician may apply mild pressure, and gradually increase the intensity to determine how much force you can handle,” Healthline states.
