‘She’s a long cut above you!’ Gary Lineker skewered after Sue Barker ‘legend’ comparison

Conor stated: “No offence Gary, but she’s a long cut above yourself and Martin as a broadcaster. You both can have the edge as a competitor.”

Niall added: “Sue has been a shining light at the BBC. Just think of all she’s done. Wimbledon, Olympics, Commonwealth Games, London Marathon, Question Of Sport. I think the only thing she’s not done is MOTD. And all that after a brilliant career as a tennis player. Happy retirement Sue.”

And Sybil pleaded: “You must have some influence with Sue; surely you could persuade her to not retire?!”

Plenty of other famous faces took to social media to pay tribute to the broadcasting legend.