Sickle cell disease could be treated with the Christmas Bush plant, study finds

Treatment options might include morphine to numb the pain and medication called Hydroxyurea, which can “significantly reduce” the frequency of painful flare-ups.

Now that the juice of the Christmas Bush plant has been shown to be effective too, it could “inform efforts directed to the development of an anti-sickling drug”, the research paper noted.

The genetic disease is “particularly common in people with an African or Caribbean family background”, the NHS noted.

Screening for sickle cell disease in pregnancy is offered to all women in England.