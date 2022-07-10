Southern Saskatchewan under threat from severe thunderstorms: Environment Canada

Active weather was reported across Saskatchewan Sunday evening, as Environment Canada issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings for regions in the southern half of the province.

Strong winds, toonie sized hail, and heavy rains are some of the expected weather conditions expected for regions spanning from the Saskatchewan/ Manitoba border to the Swift Current area.

Environment Canada issued an alert at 5:11 p.m. warning of a severe thunderstorm with the ability to produce a tornado in the Traux area, located more than 80 kilometres southwest of Regina.

Damaging winds, large hail and intense rainfall were all possible. The warning has since been cancelled.

If a tornado does form, the federal weather agency reminds the public to take cover immediately, preferably indoors and on the lowest level possible away from outside walls and windows.

Environment Canada advises the public to monitor alerts and forecasts and to report severe weather by sending an email to SKstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweeting reports using #SKStorm.