STI warning: ‘Serious’ STI on the rise in the UK and few have heard of it – key symptoms

Like all STIs, you don’t have to have many sexual partners to catch trichomoniasis, notes the doc.

“Anybody who’s sexually active can catch it and pass it on.”

According to Doctor Sanghvi, the best way to avoid catching TV is to use a condom when having sex, covering any sex toys with a condom, and washing sex toys properly after use.

What are the symptoms of trichomoniasis?

Trichomoniasis symptoms in women include: