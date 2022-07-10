Stranger Things 4 Crosses 1 Billion Watch Hours on Netflix

If you are a Netflix subscriber, you have probably heard of Stranger Things. Easily one of the best Netflix TV series you can watch, the show has a dedicated fanbase eagerly awaiting new seasons and episodes. After Netflix released the second volume of Stranger Things Season 4 last week, the company took to its blog to share that the Stranger Things show has crossed over 1 billion watch hours globally.

Stranger Things Is the Second Most-Watched Netflix Show

Stranger Things 4 managed to clock 1.15 billion watch hours within the first 28 days of each part’s release. With this record, Stranger Things became the second series after Squid Game to be the most-watched show on Netflix. Squid Game, which still retains its top spot, after crossing 1.65 billion watch hours in the first 28 days of release.

It is also revealed that the first 7 episodes of Stranger Things S4 garnered 930.32 million hours over their first 28 days, while episodes 8 and 9 got 221 million hours worldwide from June 27 to July 3.

However, Stranger Things is the most-viewed Netflix TV series in English. The second most popular English TV series on Netflix is the second season of Bridgerton. Netflix also mentioned that Stranger Things appeared in the Top 10 list in 93 countries. This is a testament to the fact that Netflix has fans across the globe.

“The record-breaking series pulled in 301.28M hours viewed, making it the most-viewed title this week and appearing in the Top 10 in 93 countries. The series holds the #1 spot on the Most Popular English TV List with 1.15Bn hours viewed. Additionally, Seasons 1-3 held their standing on the English TV List – Season 1 with 34.47M hours viewed, Season 2 with 30.26 hours viewed, and Season 3 with 30.28M hours viewed this week,” states the company.

The development comes at a time when Duffer Brothers announced a live-action Stranger Things spin-off series based on an original idea. They have also promised that the spin-off series is not about existing characters like Eleven, Steve, or Dustin. We will have to wait to see how that turns out. So, have you watched Stranger Things yet? Tell us in the comments.