Strikes this month: Every industry striking in July as ‘summer of discontent’ looms

Airline strikes

Airline workers threatened strike action at a fragile time for the industry, with GMB and Unite unions coordinating dates in July for check-in staff.

They initially planned strikes over the summer holidays but have since called them off, as they achieved a “vastly improved” pay offer for British Airways.

Union members must now consider the offer to restore a 10 percent pay cut introduced during the pandemic in a vote.

Another airline, Jet2, has followed suit with a similar pay offer, providing their employees with an eight percent raise and a £1,000 cost-of-living payment.