The 11 Best Museums In Florida You Need To Visit

Fed up with Florida’s white-sand beaches, bars, rollercoasters, and sun? All is not lost, for the Sunshine State offers intrepid minds a diverse menu of magnificent museums to satiate their curiosity. From science and technology museums to the arts, history, pirates, and even the world’s wackiest, weirdest, and most whimsical stuff that simply have to be seen to be believed, the best museums in Florida will make for a fun day out superb for all ages.







11 St. Augustine Pirate and Treasure Museum, St. Augustine

Shiver with timbers at the St. Augustine Pirate and Treasure Museum – an extraordinary, hands-on building of history hosting the world’s most expansive collection of pirate artifacts. This immersive, creative museum is the ultimate family day out, where Black Beard wannabees can relish real relics from pirating pasts. Visitors can learn all about how historic pirates sailed Florida’s seas while gaining an exclusive insight into their lives on board. Plus, with amazing tales to uncover and treasures over 400 years old, there’s no better place in Florida for aspiring pirates.

10 Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museums

Ripley’s Believe It or Not Museum is one of those ‘it has to be seen to be believed’ places – which as its name suggests, is true. Superb for kids and grown-ups of all ages, these museums’ numerous locations in St. Augustine, Panama City Beach, and Orlando boast mind-blowing exhibits that combine the weird with the cool, the bizarre and the awesome, and science with the strange. Overall, anyone who’s ever wanted to learn about the world’s quirkiest stuff and gawk at unique items that are just as weird will truly adore Ripley’s.

9 Ernest Hemingway Museum, Key West

Literary lovers and bookworms with itchy travel feet can’t resist this museum in Key West, which comprises the very residence where Hemingway lived in 1931 and subsequently passed eight years later. Whether a fan of the author’s works or not, this building is a lovely place to spend a while walking in his exact footsteps. In addition, Hemingway’s beloved cats’ descendants still live in and around the property and the local area, which guests might be able to spot when they come for a tour.





8 John & Mable Ringling Museum of Art, Sarasota

The John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art celebrates diversity in beautiful and engaging ways, offering guests everything they’d ever want from an educational, yet entertaining day out exploring history, the arts, and the outdoors. With an art museum, a circus museum, a railroad car, and a luscious garden full of flora, one can spend the whole day at this attraction soaking up its majestic sights and still not have marveled at everything it contains.

7 The Orlando Museum of Art, Orlando

The Orlando Museum of Art’s permanent exhibitions features beautiful, interesting African artwork harmoniously with the building’s modern design and its array of contemporary works. There are also constantly rotating and temporary additions here, which gives reason to visit this number more than once. Furthermore, the OMA offers great art educational programs tailored to visitors of all ages, making this another brilliant place for the family.





6 WonderWorks, Orlando

Kids, in particular, will be in their element at Zany and Kitschy, WonderWorks in Orlando. More than 100 educational and interactive exhibitions engage guests here, incorporating physics, math, and space to feed curious minds and inspire the next generation of scientists and mathematicians. This funky museum also delivers comedy shows for a bit of light-hearted fun, along with laser tag quests, which, again, will keep the little ones happy in between learning about time and space.

5 The Dali Museum, St. Petersburg

Florida-goers with an affinity for the arts will relish Salvador Dali and his vast collection of works in this glorious building of twisting and twining stairs and stunning glass domes. It’s the ultimate establishment for letting one’s imagination loose to savor Surrealism and all that it stands for in the most authentic way: exploring the impressive collection of pieces at this special place beautifully located in St. Petersburg.

4 Orlando Science Center, Orlando

Science fans and budding scientists-to-be, head on down to Orlando’s Science Center, where nature, science, and technology take center stage to provide knowledge-hungry kids and adults with a fun, engaging day of discovery. With a whole host of hands-on displays and activities, this place leaves nothing to be desired by those who can’t get enough of the fascination of natural history, science, and tech.





3 Bass Museum of Art, Miami Beach

The Bass Museum of Art is perfectly situated right in the beating heart of Miami’s vibrant arts scene and couldn’t be better located for its mission. The museum’s self-professed aim is to ‘expand the interpretation of contemporary art’ – fulfilling this in every sense of the meaning through educational programs entailing cultural elements, fashion, and architecture.

2 Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, Miami

As one of the state’s top historic landmarks, Miami’s Vizcaya Museum and Gardens offer history and nature appreciators a feast for the eyes with its breathtaking waterfront, stately mansion architecture and gorgeous grounds, and luscious manicured gardens. If not for the history of this fine build, come for the stunning photo ops that would make Instagram addicts drool.

1 The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, Winter Park

This wonderful museum of art houses the planet’s biggest collection of Louis Comfort Tiffany’s works – a man who indeed became part of the famous Tiffany & Co. company later in his career. Boasting stunningly fascinating late nineteenth-century and early twentieth-century paintings, jewelry, pottery, and art glass, the exhibits at the Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art Design were made for folk who adore the beauty of art and design and all its history of materials and colors.