Thousands show up to downtown Pottsville during early hours of Yuengling festival

Jul. 9—POTTSVILLE — Thousands of people have gathered in the city for the Yuengling Stars and Stripes Summer Celebration, a daylong festival full of entertainment, vendors and other activities.

The event has drawn people from outside the region, including from Philadelphia and Bucks counties, according to Paul Capelli, a spokesman for Yuengling.

As of 12:30 p.m., crowds were most prominent along Mahantongo and South Second streets, where an assortment of vendors are set up through 5 p.m.

Capelli said the crowd is expected to grow throughout the day, peaking around 8 p.m. for the headlining performance by country star Lee Brice.

Brice will perform from 8 to 9:30 p.m. on the main stage, located near the intersection of Laurel Boulevard and Progress Avenue.

“It’s going to be a fantastic day,” said Debbie Yuengling, a sixth-generation co-owner of the brewery. “The weather’s beautiful, everyone’s excited. … We’re excited to be able to do this for our hometown, for our fans and to be able to give back.”

The Boys Upstairs, a Pottsville-based rock band, is currently performing onstage just outside the brewery. The band has blazed through a diverse set list of covers from artists such as Stevie Ray Vaughn, Led Zeppelin, 4 Non Blondes and The Beatles.

After The Boys Upstairs, local ’80s tribute band Sapphire will play on the brewery stage from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Food trucks and vendors will be set up along Progress Avenue from noon through 9:30 p.m.

