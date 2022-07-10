Toyota Partners With Quantum Machines To Provide Quantum Solutions

Japanese car giant Toyota is partnering with an Israeli startup to harness the power of quantum technology – the next generation of computing.

The company said this week it will team up with Israei company Quantum Machines, through its trading arm Toyota Tsusho Corporation. The partnership aims to build quantum capabilities for the future. It will also offer Japanese customers cutting edge quantum technologies.

Founded in 2018, Quantum Machines (QM) is a leading provider of control and operation systems – the actual “brain” within quantum computers.

Its Quantum Orchestration Platform (QOP) combines advanced classical hardware and software for the control and operation of multi-qubit quantum processors – capable of handling vast volumes of data compared with traditional computers.

Toyota Tsusho Corporation has been developing businesses utilizing quantum computers since 2017.

“Quantum technologies hold immense potential for the future of many industries, but not every company has the capacity to develop the infrastructure to support their quantum computing ambitions,” said Dr. Itamar Sivan, co-founder and CEO of Quantum Machines. “Our partnership with Toyota Tsusho will enable organizations to take advantage of quantum technologies to develop new quantum-based solutions that disrupt their industries, without the need to reinvent the wheel, dramatically shortening the time to market.”

Quantum Machines has established itself as a leading provider of control and orchestration systems for quantum computing across companies and research centers with a customer base now spanning 15 countries.

The company took another step toward its goal of worldwide distribution and expansion into quantum cloud computing last September by closing a $50 million Series B round of funding.