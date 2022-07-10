Vanguard player hits 10th Prestige without ever getting a kill

Vanguard’s guns have a whopping 70 levels to grind through, but luckily, there’s a way to use the Shi No Numa Zombies map to level up weapons incredibly fast. Here’s everything you need to do.

Both Vanguard and Warzone players have been extremely critical of how long it takes to level up a weapon, especially with how often the meta changes. Vanguard’s Zombies mode is a care-free way to level up your weapons, and Season 4’s Shi No Numa has made this process even faster.

Thanks to a cheeky spot found in Shi No Numa, players can level up their Vanguard and Warzone guns extremely quickly, and here’s how.

Level up Vanguard & Warzone weapons fast in Shi No Numa

Vanguard Zombies players can find their way to a glitch spot that allows them to quickly kill Zombies and achieve high rounds without taking any damage, leveling up their chosen weapon extremely fast.

Thanks to YouTuber DWAE, here’s how to level up your guns fast in Vanguard Zombies Shi No Numa:

Save up 2,000 points in Shi No Numa’s spawn room Go down the stairs and past the Flogger Trap to the Fishing Hut Head to the bridge Jump on top of the railing Go prone and crawl inside one of the posts Zombies will surround you but won’t attack, so you can keep meleeing them to rack up kill after kill

To ensure that you’re dealing as much melee damage as possible, you should try to get your hands on the Bloodlust Covenant. This will increase your melee damage, allowing you to quickly batter your way through wave after wave of the undead, leveling up your weapon as you go.

This strategy can bring you to incredibly high rounds of Shi No Numa, but beware of Boomshreiers, as they can still damage you when you’re in this spot.

This is clearly unintended, so it’s highly likely that Treyarch will patch it out in a future Vanguard update. Season 4 Reloaded is scheduled for late July, but there should be some smaller updates over the next few weeks.

For more Call of Duty, be sure to check out the recent leaks surrounding Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode and beta release date.

Image Credit: Activision