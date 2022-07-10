Viewers Calling Netflix’s Latest True Crime Documentary The Most Horrifying They’ve Ever Seen

Viewers have been left speechless and horrified over Netflix’s latest true crime documentary, The Girl in the Picture. You can start to make up your own mind by watching the trailer below.

Released earlier this week, The Girl in the Picture focuses on the story of Sharon Marshall, a woman whose true identity was not revealed until after she died mysteriously in 1990.

The film is a must-watch for fans of documentaries such as Don’t F*ck With Cats and American Murder: The Family Next Door, coming from director Skye Borgman, who is known for her work on Abducted In Plain Sight.

Its release on Netflix comes after investigative journalist Matt Birkbeck first wrote about Marshall’s story in his novels A Beautiful Child and Finding Sharon, detailing how she went from being an ambitious teenager with a mother of two with an abusive husband.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “A young mother’s mysterious death and her son’s subsequent kidnapping blow open a decades-long mystery about the woman’s true identity and the murderous federal fugitive at the center of it all.”

Fans were quick to dive in to Marshall’s story when the film arrived on Netflix and it has since become the streamer’s number one movie in the UK.

However, while undeniably popular, fans can’t get over how shocking the story is.

After watching the events unfold in the documentary, one viewer took to Twitter to write: “Girl In The Picture on Netflix is absolutely one of the most horrific, sickening, frightening things I’ve watched. I’m at a loss for words.”

Another Twitter user commented: “Girl In The Picture on Netflix is actually one of the most horrifying things i’ve ever seen, like every time i thought it couldn’t get any worse…it did,

“I hope that man suffers every second for the rest of his life.”

A third wrote: “‘Girl In The Picture on Netflix has so many twists and layers!

“It might be one of the most shocking, and horrific true crime documentaries I’ve watched in a long time!”

For fans looking to learn more about Marshall’s story, Netflix is also publishing a special five-part audio miniseries also titled Girl in the Picture, which will feature ‘complementary information and interviews not seen in the film’.

The first two episodes of the podcast arrived on the You Can’t Make This Up feed on 29 June, with subsequent episodes published once a week thereafter.