Wimbledon chaos as untrained staff almost give away free money to tennis fans – EXCLUSIVE

Wimbledon has suffered another blunder following reports of staff being sacked and workers taken into custody over a fight. Express Sport has learned that a large number of staff had to be stopped from giving away free money after chancers brought in dozens of cups looking for a £1 deposit refund on all of them – many of which did not qualify for the refund.

As part of Wimbledon’s eco-friendly initiatives, spectators have been charged a £1 deposit for plastic cups on all drinks they buy with the chance to return the cup at the end of the day for a refund on the £1, and the ability to exchange the cup for a new one as they get through each drink during their time on site. Cups have been colour-coded to make staff aware of those that do not qualify for a £1 deposit, with staff, media and hospitality spectators given different colours as they do not pay for them.

But Express Sport understands that a number of staff members at bars and cafes on site have not been till trained and do not understand the colour coding system, meaning they have been close to giving away free money to those gathering dozens of cups in attempt to get the deposit back on all of them.

One case saw four teenage boys round up 38 cups – most of which were colour coded for staff and hospitality – and bring them to one of the cafes to receive £38, with a member of staff on the till putting the refund through before a colleague noticed. They were forced to place their hand over the card machine to stop the boys receiving the money while the transaction was cancelled, with the boys attempting to tap the card over their hand to take the money.

