All Nine Women’s Tennis Players Honored as ITA Scholar Athletes – DePaul University Athletics

CHICAGO – All nine players on BIG EAST tennis runner-up DePaul were recognized Monday as Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) Division I Women’s Scholar Athletes.

Leading the way is super scholar and CoSIDA Academic All-America Marija Jovicic who recorded straight-A’s all five of her years in Lincoln Park.

The All-BIG EAST Second Team selection and graduate student from Bosnia-Herzegovina is joined in the Scholar-Athlete recognition by Alina Kuzmenkova , Hristina Djokic , Lenka Antonijevic , Maddie Yergler , Valentina Martin , All-BIG EAST First Team honoree Yuliya Kizelbasheva , Kaya Rand and Eleanor Nobbs .

ITA Scholar Athletes must post a minimum 3.5 grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.

Coach Marisa Arce ‘s advocacy of top performances on the court and in the classroom was evident as her Blue Demons maintained an illustrious streak being named an ITA All-Academic Team for the 15th year in a row.

The Blue Demons blew away the ITA minimum of a 3.20 team GPA with an overwhelming 3.949 GPA. That lofty mark was also tops at DePaul among its 15 athletic teams.

The women’s tennis team played its best match of the season in the BIG EAST semifinals at Cayce, S.C., upsetting No. 1 seed St. John’s 4-2 to reach the program’s eighth consecutive conference title match.

The powerful Red Storm was the overwhelming favorite to win it all having won 13 in a row and outscoring opponents 72-7 in those matches.

The Blue Demons won the doubles point and followed up with singles wins from Kizelbasheva and Jovicic along with the clincher from Nobbs.

