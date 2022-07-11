All of Us Are Dead season 2 is not coming to Netflix in July 2022, but it has now officially been renewed for a second season. When will we see the gripping and thrilling Korean zombie series return to our screens? Find out below!

The series, which is set in a high school that becomes “ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak,” was a huge hit among viewers upon its initial release in January, so it’s unsurprising that many are hoping for a fast return.

Season 1 introduced us to the contagious zombie virus, but according to series director Lee Jae-kyoo, All of Us Are Dead season 2 could see the introduction of new “races” and “hybrids” of zombies which will surely leave us shaking and reeling once more.

“Many directions, settings, and scenes were intentionally produced to expand the story into an additional season, including the introduction of the new races of zombies,” said Lee in an interview with The Korea Herald. “If the first season can be seen as having presented humanity’s survival, the next season can talk about the survival of zombies.”

So here’s all we know about the release date for the upcoming second season of All of Us Are Dead.

Does All of Us Are Dead season 2 have a release date?

Despite All of Us Are Dead season 2 having been confirmed by the streamer, an official release date for the second installment has yet to be revealed. It seems for the moment that production on the second season is still in its early days, with not much information out there about its official return.

It’s likely that we still have a while to wait until we finally get to see season 2 on our screens.

Presuming filming for the series hasn’t already secretly commenced, we could potentially see the return of All of Us Are Dead sometime in 2024. However, this is just our guess. You’ll have to stay tuned for further release date updates.