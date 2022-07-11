All The Girls From The Early 2000s Are Currently Thriving — Like, Everyone From Your Childhood Is Doing Real Well

Hello, hello, hello.
I actually have some good news to share!
It appears that almost all of our favorite women from the ’90s and early ’00s are thriving, and I just thought we should celebrate that.
First and foremost, after 14 years, Britney Jean Spears is a FREE woman.
She just celebrated her 40th birthday with her super-hot husband.
And yes, I said “husband,” because they got married.
Now for Lindsay.
In case you didn’t know, you are currently living through the “Lohan-issance.”
Lindsay is booked and busy with Netflix gigs.
AND she also JUST got married.
Next up we have Avril Lavigne, who just re-created her Let Go album cover in celebration of its 20th anniversary.
Also, just, like, everyone wants to be her now.
She recently recorded new music for the first time in YEARS.
She’s also over four years sober and looking happier and healthier than ever. In her own words, “I am free.”
AND she’s gained total control of her fashion brand.
Also, in case you didn’t know, Jessica’s daughter is BFFs with Kim Kardashian’s daughter.
Her sister, Ashlee, also seems to be doing great.
Believe it or not, her son with Pete Wentz just turned 14.
Nelly Furtado just celebrated the 15th anniversary of her iconic Loose album.
Judging from her IG bio, she must be busy with her three kids.
Janet Jackson is stunning crowds again.
She put on an incredible performance at the Essence Music Festival last week.
“Take Me Away” singer Fefe Dobson just made a bit of a comeback.
She just released some new music.
She seems well! She’s been performing on the Pride circuit.
And she looks especially happy with her daughter, Sage.
She also has a really cute IG bio.
Emma Bunton, aka Baby Spice, just celebrated her first wedding and 24th relationship anniversary.
Victoria Beckham and Mel B just reunited for a 25th friendship anniversary dinner.
And Geri Halliwell is taking private helicopter rides to here and there.
Drew Barrymore has a wildly successful talk show.
Kelly Clarkson is *the most* successful talk show host.
Raven-Symoné is always posting pics with her wife.
Anna Kournikova is still with Enrique Iglesias, which I always find interesting because they are one of the most elusive and longest-lasting couples.
JoJo just wrapped up her 2022 tour.
Tiffani Thiessen is living the full-on influencer life with her fam of four.
Tia and Tamera Mowry just celebrated their 44th birthday.
Alicia Silverstone started an organic food lifestyle company. According to her IG bio, they just started selling apple cider vinegar gummies.
Danielle Fishel also seems well!
She has a Boy Meets World podcast called Pod Meets World.
Paris Hilton just got married for the first time.
Nicole Richie celebrated her 40th birthday by lighting her hair on fire.
Christina Aguilera has been releasing Spanish-language EPs.
Mariah Carey is going No. 1 every year — like, it has become a tradition for “All I Want for Christmas Is You” to go No. 1 every December now.
SMG and FPJ are still going strong.
They celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary last year.
Hilary Duff just had her third baby and is starring in How I Met Your Father.
Mandy Moore just announced she’s having a second child.
She also has a wildly successful acting career.
Beyoncé is currently in the Top 10 on the Billboard charts.
Jennifer Lopez has a successful Netflix documentary out.
She’s also living her best 2002 life.
And last but certainly not least, I’m sure you were wondering about this one, but Willa Ford seems well!
Source link