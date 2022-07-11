Anant National University Announces Master Of Arts In Built Environment Journalism Programme

The programme also covers aspects of art, culture, history, climate, tangible and intangible heritage, environment, construction materials and more that offer perspectives to a journalist when exploring stories for graduates & experienced professionals

Anant National University today announced the launch of its Master of Arts in Built Environment Journalism programme. The unique two-year, full-time postgraduate programme aims to impart to students with the writing skills to explain and communicate the continuously evolving challenges of making the built environment better, safer and sustainable.

The multi-disciplinary curriculum, led by the programme director Yashwant Raj, a former journalist with Hindustan Times and the Times of India, is designed to bring the real world into the classroom and introduce students to writing about challenges of the built environment that impact us every day as individuals and as members of our larger communities. The students will explore these challenges through deliberation, research, investigation and discussion with AnantU faculty comprising experienced academicians, architects, practitioners, journalists and writers.

Spread over two years in four semesters, the programme will progress from focusing on writing about issues impacting the world across diverse fields. The programme will see students examine the impact of infrastructures, such as transportation, community, and health. Subsequently, the students will explore challenges posed by systems and policies on both conventional and non-conventional audiences. The course will round off with a capstone project- the most exhaustive work of the course on a subject of the student’s choice- selected, considered, and executed under close supervision and guidance of a faculty member.

The last date of application for the course is July 24, 2022. The course will commence at end of August. Eligible students can also apply for need-based scholarships. Students can opt for a hybrid model for the course, where part of the course will be done on campus and the other will be online.