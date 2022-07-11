Baidu AI Cloud to Unveil Upgraded Kaiwu Platform on July 21 – Pandaily

Baidu World 2022 will be held online at 9:00 am on July 21. During a digital media preview event held on July 6, Dr. Shen Dou, Executive Vice President of Baidu and Head of Baidu AI Cloud, shared cases empowered by its cloud technology. He also revealed that the latest release of Kaiwu, an industrial internet platform, and County Brain, a smart county management platform will be unveiled on the congress.
According to a report released by Canalys on June 8, Baidu AI Cloud, Alibaba Cloud, Huawei Cloud and Tencent Cloud rank in the top four spots in China’s cloud market. Baidu AI Cloud performed well in Q1 2022 with a market share of 8.4% and a year-on-year growth rate of 43%, which was over twice the overall cloud market’s growth rate of 21%.
With AI and cloud computing technology, Baidu AI Cloud has made full use of its advantages and has seized the opportunity to accelerate the real economy by using digital intelligence technology, creating many benchmark cases in various industries.
For example, in the energy field, wind power producer Longyuan Power uses the AI technology of Baidu AI Cloud to monitor wind plants in Guangdong Province, while its monitoring center is based thousands of miles away in Beijing. In the past, workers needed to climb more than 100 meters for inspection, but now the work has been handed over to drones for intelligent inspection, and efficiency can be improved by up to 10 times. In addition to wind power, Baidu AI Cloud has been adopted in thermal power, heating, industrial park electricity and other fields.
In the field of water management, Baidu AI Cloud has made operations more “intelligent.” Through its AI model, water consumption is finely predicted, and leakage rates are reduced by 2%. If calculated according to the water supply of cities and counties in China, it is equivalent to saving the water storage capacity of 98 of Hangzhou’s West Lakes.
Baidu AI Cloud also supports the digital and intelligent transformation of the manufacturing industry. It has cooperated with Hengyi Petrochemicals to shorten the quality inspection time of chemical fiber products to 2.5 seconds. AI technology turns the hard-working textile women workers into data annotators.
In 2021, Baidu AI Cloud launched industrial internet platform brand Kaiwu. Shen Dou revealed that there will be a further updated release of the platform.
Baidu has been heavily invested in AI technology since 2010. Based on its self-developed and open-sourced industrial-level deep learning platform PaddlePaddle, Baidu has created Baidu Wenxin with the ability of “knowledge enhancement,” and many of its models have reached a world-leading level.
Baidu World 2022 will be jointly organized by Baidu and China Central Television (CCTV). The conference will explore the path of AI within the industrial and agricultural fields, which will be broadcast simultaneously on the domestic all-media platform, setting up a venue in Xirang, Baidu‘s metaverse app.
