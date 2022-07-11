Best Amazon Echo Deals in Prime Day sale: Get Alexa speaker at its lowest EVER price

Best Amazon Echo Deals: For a limited time, you can get an Echo at the lowest ever price

Want the best Echo deal? You’ve picked the perfect time to buy this talkative smart speaker as Amazon has slashed prices as part of its Prime Day bargain bonanza. The fourth-generation Amazon Echo has dropped from its usual price of £89.99 down to a ludicrously low £54.99. That’s a record low price – something we haven’t seen since the Black Friday sales last year. Better yet, while stock is available, Amazon is offering a bundle with the Amazon Echo and a Philips Hue smart lightbulb for the same £54.99 price tag!

Did You Know? Amazon Prime Day discounts are only available for Prime members. If you aren’t subscribed to the membership scheme, you can sign-up for an Amazon Prime free trial to unlock access to the deals …and then cancel when your bargain has been delivered for free next day. For those who don’t know, the fourth-generation Echo arrives with a stylish new spherical design that dramatically improves the sound quality. If you’re planning to use your brand-new Amazon Echo to listen to music, live radio, audiobooks or podcasts – this makes it the perfect model to choose. The Amazon Echo is available in three colours – Charcoal, Glacier White, and Twilight Blue. The fourth-generation model also uses 100% recycled aluminium and 100% recycled fabric, so it’s much kinder on the planet than previous designs.

If £54.99 is still a little too pricey, it might be worth checking out the best Echo Dot deals as Amazon has slashed the price of its more affordable, smaller Echo model. There are a number of Echo Dot bundles, including one that includes two Philips Hue smart lightbulbs. Amazon also sells its refurbished, fourth-generation Echo for £49.99 – a £5 saving on the lowest ever price tag! For those worried about buying a refurbished model, Amazon uses its own certified engineers to service its Echo speakers. As such, these models arrive with the same one-year hardware warranty as the brand-new models. And if you’re worried about accidents or breakages, Amazon offers Echo owners the chance to double the hardware warranty to two years for a one-off cost of £4.99 at checkout.

If you want to spend a little more, the flagship Echo Studio is also available. This blockbuster smart speaker includes hands-free voice assistant Alexa – just like every other model in the Amazon Echo lineup – but pairs the chatty AI with high fidelity components that enable Dolby Atmos sound quality. Echo Studio can be paired with a Fire TV Stick to enable Dolby Atmos cinematic sound for your next boxset binge or movie night. You can pair multiple Echo Studio speakers together to create a stereo sound system, or a surround sound set-up for your television. For those with Amazon’s Music Unlimited or Apple Music, you’ll be able to listen to High Definition (HD) quality songs on the five speaker system inside the Echo Studio. As always, you’ll need to be a Prime member to take advantage of the latest Prime Day discounts. Fortunately, you can take out a Prime free trial to access the deals – then cancel it!

What Is An Amazon Echo? Amazon Echo is a speaker fitted with a far-field microphone array that enables chatty AI assistant, Alexa. Using the wake phrase “Alexa…”, you can ask the Amazon Echo to perform a number of common tasks. From controlling smart lightbulbs, adjusting internet-connected thermostats, setting timers, reminders and alarms, ordering takeaways, and answering general knowledge questions about anything from the height of the Eiffel Tower to the age of your favourite celebrity …Alexa is incredibly useful. The Amazon Echo is also compatible with a number of the most popular services – from Spotify to Apple Music, TuneIn to BBC Sounds, Philips Hue to Ring, Audible to Fitbit. You can use Alexa to control all of these services, including Spotify playlists created on your smartphone, resume an audiobook at the exact spot you left-off in the car ride home, and more. If you have multiple Echo smart speakers dotted around your house, you can also use Alexa to wirelessly beam messages to people in other rooms.

The blue light under the Amazon Echo indicates when AI assistant Alexa is listening to your command

If a friend or family member has an Amazon Echo in their home, you’ll be able to use these speakers to chat to one another. These VOIP calls won’t be susceptible to international call rates, so it’s perfect for international calls. If the recipient is out-and-about, they can answer within the Alexa companion app on their iPhone or Android handset, so you should always be able to get through to them. Amazon Echo vs Echo Dot The Amazon Echo is more expensive than Echo Dot, but with that price rise comes dramatically improved sound quality. The redesigned components inside the fourth-generation Echo mean that is can play High Definition (HD) quality songs, like those included as part of the Music Unlimited subscription or Apple Music, which supports Dolby Atmos. However, it’s worth noting that these components take up space, so the Amazon Echo is considerably larger than Echo Dot. As such, you might want to measure up to make sure you have space on the shelf, kitchen counter, or desk that you want to house this talkative speaker.

The fourth-gen Echo, left, packs a 3.0” woofer and dual 0.8″ tweeters compared to smaller Dot, right