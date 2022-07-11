Best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 massage gun deals – £150 off Theragun and more

Amazon has kickstarted its big Prime Day 2022 with early deals on massage guns.
Whether you’re a workout fanatic who wants to focus on recovery or need something at home to soothe your body after a long day, massage guns are great tools as it uses percussion therapy to reduce pains.
From multifunctional to mini sizes, massage guns are portable and you can buy ones with different heads that target different needs.
While the tools can be pricy, it’s a worthwhile investment for your health and top brands are going to be in the sale like Theragun, Renpho and more, making it the ideal time to buy an expensive item for a bargain.
Shoppers can already access early deals now but you need to be a Prime member to get the discount – join for free here.
Here are the top current best early deals on massage guns.
- Lefity Massage Gun (£39.98) Saving £20.01
- Valano Massage Gun (£39.99) Saving £10
- Mini Massage Gun deep tissue (£26.99) Saving £2
- HoMedics Massage gun (£79.99) Saving £50
- Cotsoco Muscle Massage Gun (£26.89) Saving £14.01
What is expected to go on sale?
The top brand for massage guns is Theragun and it will be discounted in the sale. The Theragun range will see discounts where shoppers can save £150 off the entire range.
Make sure to bookmark products by clicking ‘save for later’ on the product page so you won’t miss out when they go on sale.
Here are the top products to keep an eye on that will be further discounted on July 12 – July 13, 2022:
- Theragun Elite massage gun (£300) Saving £75
- RenPho R3 Massage Gun (£73.49) Saving £31.50
- Theragun mini (£150) Saving £25
- Aldom massage gun (£38.24) Saving £61.75
- Nanssigy Massage Gun Deep Tissue (£49.98) Saving £19.91
How do I take part in Amazon Prime Day?
You need to be a Prime member to take part in Amazon Prime Day but luckily, if you’re a new customer you can get a free 30 day trial here.
The free trial gives you access to the two-day sale and also early deals.
After, it’s £7.99 per month and you can cancel it at any time.
