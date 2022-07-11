Biggest Ethereum Whales Scoop up The Sandbox, Apecoin, Decentraland and Three More Metaverse Tokens: WhaleStats – The Daily Hodl

The largest whales on the Ethereum (ETH) network are jumping into a series of different altcoins associated with the metaverse sector over the last seven days, according to blockchain tracking service WhaleStats.

As per WhaleStats’ on-chain data, virtual world The Sandbox (SAND) is currently by far the most purchased metaverse altcoin among Ethereum’s top 5,000 whales in the last seven days.

SAND is up over 10% in the last seven days and remains at a steep 86% discount from its all-time high of $8.40.

In the second spot after SAND is Apecoin (APE), the crypto asset airdropped to members of the Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) non-fungible token community.

The biggest 5,000 ETH whales have made an average purchase amount of 81 APE, worth about $390 in the past seven days.

Close behind Apecoin is metaverse project Decentraland (MANA). Ethereum whales are dipping into MANA at an average purchase amount of 372 tokens worth about $327 at time of writing. Similar to its competitor SAND, MANA is down 85% from its all-time high but is up on the week to the tune of 4%.

Also appearing on the top 10 most purchased tokens list for deep-pocketed ETH investors is Ethereum-based blockchain gaming network Enjin Coin (ENJ). ENJ, the fifth most purchased metaverse token of the last seven days, is trading for $0.514 at time of writing, an over 8% increase on the week.

Behind ENJ is Axie Infinity (AXS), an Ethereum-based play-to-earn (P2E) gaming altcoin. AXS is currently trading for $14.44, up 3% on the week but a staggering 91% discount from its all-time high.

Appearing in tenth spot is Yield Guild Games (YGG), a game guild decentralized autonomous organization focused on earning yield through blockchain-based games and metaverse investing.

YGG is up 4% on the week, currently trading at $0.77.

