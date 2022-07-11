Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Needs a More Interesting Trophy List Than MW 2019

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 was a massive success, and given how much the game got right, this is completely understandable. Apart from the heavily lacking Spec Ops mode, everything about the game felt like a step forward for the series. The visuals were stronger thanks to an upgraded engine, multiplayer introduced never-before-seen modes like Gunfight, and the campaign provided some intense, realistic missions alongside new versions of fan favorite characters.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

However, while there is plenty to love about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, the trophy list for the game is quite lackluster. The game can be platinumed in about 10 hours, as the only achievements included in the lineup are related to the campaign. None are really tied to Easter eggs, either, as players simply need to complete the singleplayer mode on Veteran and carry out some simple tasks in each mission. With the upcoming sequel, Infinity Ward should aim to create a more diverse list that prioritizes fun over everything else.

RELATED: Infinity Ward’s RPG Should Be a Continuation of Call of Duty: Ghosts’ Extinction Mode





How Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Trophy List Could Be More Exciting

The biggest advantage games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War have over Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 Trophy-wise is that they ask players to engage with every mode that is available to them. While there are the usual objectives like completing a Call of Duty campaign on Veteran difficulty, players are also tasked with finishing certain objectives in Zombies and multiplayer.

While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will not have a Zombies mode, there are some other heavily rumored modes that could serve as a replacement. For instance, a spooky PT-like mode is supposedly in the works, and while details are limited, this mode could provide a number of Trophies. If it really is inspired by PT, a nod to Hideo Kojima and Silent Hills makes perfect sense, and giving players an achievement for spotting it would be a nice touch. Other achievements could see players completing random challenges in this mode like Black Ops Cold War’s “Nightmare at 20 Feet” Trophy, which saw gamers needing to hold off the undead in a tough part of the map for an extended period of time.





Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s rumored DMZ mode is another possible avenue for achievements, as the Tarkov-like experience could reward players with achievements for completing objectives and successfully extracting a certain number of times. With DMZ rumored to take place on a few maps – likely some Ground War locations that were pulled from Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s play space – an achievement could be provided for winning a game on every map. This would give players plenty of time to get acquainted with DMZ and see if the mode is for them, but they would not have to sink too much time into it if they dislike it.





As for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, it would be good to see a variety of achievements centered around online play. While tying a Trophy to getting one of Call of Duty’s nukes could be seen as overly challenging, tasking gamers with calling in 100 killstreaks or scorestreaks of any kind would be fair. An achievement could be provided for those who reach max level during a Season, while another could be unlocked for gamers who win one Gunfight Tournament. A Trophy for moving up a rank in League Play could be fun, too, as it could push more people to try out competitive Call of Duty.





Lastly, some Easter egg-related Trophies would be an excellent way to highlight some of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s secrets. One of the most underappreciated aspects of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 was its massive lineup of Easter eggs, as there were many cool secrets scattered across the game’s multiplayer maps. From exploding rats to demonic goats, gamers could trigger plenty of fun secrets, yet a lack of reward for finding them meant that many missed out. As maps and Easter eggs are added throughout MW2’s Seasons, additional Trophies should come with them, pushing players to search out Infinity Ward’s many clever touches. If Modern Warfare 2’s Trophy list spans multiple modes and rewards players for finding Easter eggs, it will surpass its predecessor’s achievements with ease.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

MORE: Why Call of Duty: Ghosts 2 Never Happened