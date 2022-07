The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention uses outdated tools to track and analyze how Covid-19 spreads on planes, hindering the agency’s ability to stop outbreaks, a government watchdog agency said.

Air travel is a constant concern in public health, since a sick person can board a plane in one country and hours later land in another, quickly spreading disease over large distances. Because of that, the CDC’s contact-tracing capabilities have long been seen as critical to the agency’s disease surveillance and response.

But in a report released Monday, the Government Accountability Office said the agency’s technological tools were …