Corrosive substance hurled at pair in ‘resident dispute’ on estate

One of the victims was dashed to hospital after the incident, which happened near Wigan, Greater Manchester. Police today confirmed an investigation is underway and two people have been arrested following the call on Sunday morning.

A row between residents escalated on a housing estate, reports Manchester Evening News.

Emergency services raced to the scene and police say two suspects have since been detained on suspicion of assault and criminal damage. They remain in custody to be quizzed by officers.

One eyewitness said the victims had to be “hosed down” by specialist emergency workers after the incident. They said there was a large police and fire service presence at the scene.

In a statement, a Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called just before 11am on July 9 to a report of two people who had a corrosive substance thrown at them at an address on Manchester Road in Tyldesley in Wigan. Emergency services attended and one woman was taken to hospital as a precaution.

“Two people have been arrested on suspicion of assault and criminal damage and remain in custody at this time. Enquiries are on-going and anyone with information can report it online or via LiveChat at www.gmp.police.uk. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”