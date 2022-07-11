Council this week: Menstrual campaign, Ransford house, environment awards

City council meetings take place Mondays at 7 p.m.

The City of Richmond will be deciding whether they will enter a Heritage Revitalization Agreement (HRA) to protect the R.G. Ransford House.

This will be on the agenda for Monday’s city council meeting, which will take place at 7 p.m.

If council approves of an HRA with the property owner, it will allow the construction of a detached garage and coach house in the rear yard at 10700 Railway Avenue.

Staff wrote in a report that the property has heritage value because of its connection to Robert G. Ransford and the family’s “commitment to their community through both politics and business enterprise.”

Council will also be looking at updating its Menstrual Equity Initiative where staff is recommending the city to join the United Way’s Period Promise Campaign. By signing the campaign, it shows the city’s intention to contribute to the reduction of period poverty, promoting inclusion and investing in overall health and well-being of the community.

The city will look at approving its second intake of Environmental Enhancement Grant awards to seven organizations in Richmond.

Meanwhile, two Richmond residents will be speaking on non-agenda items regarding preserving single family neighbourhoods and the need for non-market rental housing in Richmond at the city council meeting.