Covid: The warning sign of the newest Omicron strain that’s striking sufferers at ‘night’

“But very importantly, if you are vaccinated and you’re boosted, it doesn’t progress into severe disease is the message to keep reminding people.”

According to the UKHSA, there is currently no evidence that the new variants elicit more severe illnesses than their predecessor.

A recent study led by researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons, however, found the BA.4/5 variants were at least four times more resistant in individuals who were vaccinated.

David D. Ho, Medical Director and Director of the Aaron Diamond AIDS Research Centre and Clyde’56 said: “The virus is continuing to evolve, as expected and it is not surprising that these new, more transmissible subvariants are becoming more dominant around the world.

READ MORE: Covid: UK in the ‘midst of a very big wave’ warns professor – symptoms