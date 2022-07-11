Dagenham fire: Fifteen fire engines and 100 firefighters tackle East London blaze

London Fire Brigade confirmed a total of 15 fire engines and around 100 crew members were called to respond to an incident on Freshwater Road.

The capital’s fire service accompanied a map with its initial update which appeared to suggest personnel have been called to an incident near the town’s Heath Park industrial estate.

An update from London Fire Brigade revealed the blaze broke out at a two-storey warehouse.

Firefighters arrived at the scene after receiving a dozen calls about the fire.

Fire crews from Ilford, Romford, Hornchurch, Barking and other nearby fire stations are also at the scene.

However, the cause of the fire is not yet known.

