Delmar vigil calls for peace in Ukraine

DELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A vigil was held Monday evening calling for peace for Ukraine. Women Against War and Bethlehem Neighbors for Peace gathered in Delmar to speak out against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

People at the vigil said they want the United States to step in and get Russia and Ukraine to negotiate a peace deal and end the war.

“The human suffering is untenable, and it can’t continue and it has to end with negotiations,” Maureen Aumand, of Women Against War, said. “So we are asking our government to move forward as forcibly as it can.”

Protestors also said the war has created a more military security around Europe and the rest of the world instead of cooperation and collaboration to fight things like climate change.