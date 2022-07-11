Dementia breakthrough: ADHD drugs could be used to treat the condition

Around 67,000 people will die every year from dementia; this is about the same size as a large football stadium. While this number is large, it is one set to grow further unless new treatments are created, ones that can slow the spread or reverse the damage caused by dementia. As part of their quest to develop new treatments, scientists are looking down multiple avenues of investigation. One such avenue has recently borne exciting fruit.

According to researchers there is “good evidence” noradrenergic drugs, used to treat ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), could be used to treat important aspects of Alzheimer’s disease, the most common form of dementia.

As a result of their research, they now say clinical trials should begin into whether these effects are genuine.

In a statement they said: “Repurposing of established noradrenergic drugs is most likely to offer effective treatment in Alzheimer’s disease for general cognition and apathy.

“There is a strong rationale for further, targeted clinical trials of noradrenergic treatments in Alzheimer’s disease.”

