Eurogroup to look at ways of curbing inflation hazards

Eurozone finance ministers are gathering in Brussels today and we got our hands on a draft statement which warns against lax fiscal policies and urges a focus on inflation. We’ll also bring you the latest in the race for the leadership of the European Stability Mechanism and how that relates to other top jobs in the world of financial EU agencies.

Meanwhile, with Gazprom saying it will shut down the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline for 10 days for maintenance as of today, fears are growing that the Russian giant will not turn the taps back on. Canada, for its part, is doing what it can to alleviate the frictions. The topic of weaning Europe off Russian oil and gas will be on the agenda of finance ministers tomorrow, and we’ll look at why the discussion on how to fund that transition remains fraught.

And with the Czech presidency shifting into full gear this week, we’ll look at Prague’s stance on enlargement and what goodies it would try to give countries on the waiting list.

Euro tightrope

The perilous economic balancing act faced by finance ministries this year will be laid bare today when the eurogroup meets for its last scheduled gathering before the August break, write Sam Fleming and Valentina Pop in Brussels.

A draft fiscal policy statement seen by Europe Express reflects the difficulties capitals face in mitigating households’ economic pain from soaring energy prices, while not making matters worse by adding to upward pressures on inflation, which is running at a heady 8.6 per cent.

Supporting overall demand through fiscal policies in 2023 is “not warranted”, according to the draft, in sharp contrast to the period after the Covid-induced slump when member states hurled as much budgetary support as possible at countering the fallout from the lockdowns.

The focus, instead, is on protecting the most vulnerable in society, while preserving debt sustainability and boosting economic potential. Critically, the authorities cannot afford to make inflationary pressures worse, but should instead make it easier for central bankers to keep prices under control.

All this comes as the European Central Bank prepares for a key meeting on July 21 when it will give more details on how it will rein in inflation while at the same time preventing “unwarranted” blowouts in sovereign debt spreads.

“The macroeconomic environment, including growth prospects and inflationary dynamics, has deteriorated,” the draft eurogroup statement says. While euro area economies remain resilient, “global risk factors, including those related to the war, the pandemic and financial market volatility, remain elevated.”

The eurogroup will also have another go today at finding a new chief for the European Stability Mechanism, the currency union’s bailout fund, as capitals prepare for the departure of Klaus Regling as managing director. The process has remained stuck for weeks, with three candidates — Pierre Gramegna of Luxembourg (the frontrunner), João Leão of Portugal and Marco Buti of Italy all still in the running.

Germany, which has the largest share of the vote, is backing Gramegna, and so are a handful of other countries. Many southern countries are in favour of Leão, but France is in a pickle. On the one hand, its finance minister Bruno Le Maire is said to endorse Gramegna, but on the other, President Emmanuel Macron is understood to have promised Portugal to back Leão.

Italy could unblock the stalemate by pulling its candidate and giving its vote to one or the other candidate, but might need more reassurances that an Italian will get to run another EU agency in the financial world, possibly the proposed Anti-Money Laundering Authority (AMLA).

The eurogroup is aiming to push things to a vote of the ESM’s board of governors (populated by the euro area economy and finance ministers) as it seeks to unlock progress today, but heading into the meeting matters were still in a stalemate.

Costly energy transition

Finding the extra €300bn needed to fund the EU’s effort to wean itself off Russian gas is causing headaches in European capitals, in particular a controversial EU commission plan to auction off €20bn of emissions permits, writes Alice Hancock in London.

The vast majority of the money for the ‘RePowerEU’ plan will be allocated through the Recovery and Resilience Facility, a set of loans and grants established in response to Covid. But other pots of money need to be found.

The commission has suggested selling €20bn worth of surplus carbon permits, which are held in the so-called Market Stability Reserve and if released would push down the cost of polluting. But member states, particularly northern countries with ambitious climate goals, argue that making polluting cheaper will undermine the EU’s ultimate target of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

A technical briefing circulated by the Danes late last month and seen by Europe Express says that the move would harm “the credibility of the cornerstone of the EU’s climate policy” and leave less funding for the green transition overall. (Revenues from emissions permits are intended to go towards climate initiatives).

“Better options are needed and available”, the paper says.

Finding those better options will be part of the discussion of EU finance ministers when they meet in Brussels tomorrow. Funding RePowerEU, which involves a push for more renewables and liquefied natural gas, is not officially on the agenda, but one EU diplomat said it would inevitably come up as part of discussions on the RRF.

The Danes have suggested that extra financing could come from the EU’s Innovation Fund. This is made up of revenues from selling carbon permits already on the market and is set to gain a boost thanks to proposals to revise and expand the emissions trading system.

But other options are on the table. Raiding the Common Agricultural Policy funds is one idea, while using cohesion money, designed to narrow the wealth gap across the EU, is another. Finding the funding for the RePowerEU plan is shaping up as one of the most controversial topics for legislators when they arrive back in Brussels after the summer break.

Growing pains

The optimism that surrounded last month’s decisions to give Ukraine and Moldova EU candidate status could not disguise the colder reality: the pace of enlargement will probably remain glacial, writes Sam Fleming in Prague.

Neither country is likely to enter the EU for years or decades, and even in the Balkans, where matters are more advanced, a compromise deal aiming to push forward North Macedonia’s bid is in choppy waters amid public protests in Skopje.

So as the Czech Republic takes up the EU rotating presidency it is actively thinking about ways of improving the process. One key focus, according to officials, is on adding some benefits to the status of candidate beyond the mere title and lengthy bureaucratic processes that are entailed.

Austria is among the countries that have also been looking at this topic: its foreign minister Alexander Schallenberg this spring set out a number of ideas. Candidates could be given more rapid access to “parts of the common market” and to selected EU institutions and programmes as part of the transition to full membership, he suggested in an FT interview.

Benefits might, for example, include participation in Erasmus student exchanges or the bloc’s zero-roaming charges policy for phones and data. The idea is to move from an all-or-nothing situation to something where the EU waiting room becomes a progressively more hospitable place, keeping candidates incentivised and populations engaged.

Jan Lipavský, the Czech foreign minister, agreed on Friday that enlargement is such a long process that it would be good to deliver “something practical” to candidate states which would boost the EU’s standing here and confer economic benefits.

The Czechs are looking to deepen the discussion on this topic during their presidency. This comes alongside a parallel, if distinct, debate about creating a wider community of European countries espousing common values — which could include countries such as the UK that display no appetite to hop on the accession conveyor belt. (Prague has offered to hold an informal summit with EU and non-EU leaders in October).

It all reflects a realisation that, faced with the brutality of Russia’s attack on democratic values in Europe, the EU cannot afford to adopt a defensive crouch, but will instead need to demonstrate the benefits of the liberal and rules-based order it proclaims.

What to watch today

Eurozone finance ministers meet in Brussels EU interior ministers meet for an informal council in Prague Gazprom shuts down Nord Stream 1 pipeline for maintenance

. . . and later this week

EU finance ministers meet in Brussels tomorrow Environment, justice and EU affairs ministers meet separately for informal councils in Prague as of tomorrow until Thursday Croatia signs legal acts to join the euro tomorrow

Notable, Quotable

Everything is ready for an agreement to be struck between the Union and Hungary

Hungary rows back: Budapest has made a number of concessions to the EU Commission in a protracted stand-off over rule of law and transparency failings, as it seeks to unlock about €15bn worth of pandemic recovery funds amid a crisis in the country’s financial markets.

