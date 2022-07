There’s no reason to prolong a broken relationship.

That must have been Lamar’s mindset in leaving the Western Athletic Conference earlier than expected. The Cardinals were supposed to stay in the WAC through the 2022-23 athletic season, but who wants to hang around an ex for a whole year, especially when all your old friends are joining up just down the road?

For better or worse, Lamar’s athletic future lies with the Southland Conference, and staying in the WAC for one more year just didn’t make sense. Once Lamar decided to jump ship from the WAC, there was no reason to delay the process.

Jeff O’Malley saw an opportunity to expedite Lamar’s return to the Southland, and took it. The opportunity arose when University of Incarnate Word chose not to leave for the WAC, instead announcing it would stay in the Southland for this upcoming athletic season.

It meant building a Southland schedule would be much easier if Lamar could join this year, too.

Not only will the Southland scheduling be easier with Lamar joining this season, but O’Malley wanted the year’s worth of travel savings. Leaders at Lamar have continued to cite those expenses and the travel toll on student athletes as major reasons for leaving the WAC.

If that truly is the case, which it seems to be, then why put the athletes through that strain for another year?

Returning to the Southland this season also helps rekindle conference rivalries sooner. Lamar was not scheduled to play a team like McNeese this season, but that will likely happen now. The Cowboys have a bye week set for Oct. 8.

Lamar playing in the WAC this season might have been easier for the WAC, but Lamar can’t be thinking about what’s best for its old league. It’s an ever-changing landscape in college athletics, and in almost every situation, schools will do what’s best for them.

Lamar did exactly that by rejoining the Southland sooner than expected. Whether the return to the Southland works out in the long run remains to be seen, but Lamar should be commended for not sitting on its hands and proactively making the move happen on its own timeline.

Matt Faye is a Sports Reporter and Columnist for the Beaumont Enterprise. Contact him at MFaye@BeaumontEnterprise.com or on Twitter by clicking here.

