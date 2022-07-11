Categories
Travel

Fearless Caregiver Conference returns to in-person format in Delray


At Gary Barg's free Fearless Caregiver Conferences, the vibe is fun, friendly and interactive. Attendees are encouraged to share their experience and knowledge with each other and the entire group.

Gary Barg has been advocating for family caregivers for nearly three decades — and never more so than in the extra-challenging era of COVID-19. 

He’s made it his life’s work — first by founding Today’s Caregiver magazine in 1995 and then by traveling the country to help family caregivers understand how they can best take care of their ill loved ones — and themselves.

And now, after a nearly three-year pandemic-induced hiatus, Barg’s Fearless Caregiver Conference is returning to Palm Beach County — specifically, the South County Civic Center in Delray Beach — at 10 a.m. Thursday

How it all started 

Barg, 66, began his journey as one of the nation’s foremost caregiver advocates innocently enough. The North Miami Beach native was living in Atlanta and earning a living as a videographer when he returned to South Florida for a month to help his mother with the caregiving of his ailing grandparents. 



Source link

Google News

By Google News

GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.