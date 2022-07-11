Categories
George Clooney’s wife Amal, 44, is epitome of chic as she commands attention in mini dress


Amal Clooney, 44, and her Hollywood star husband, George Clooney, 61, stunned as they made a joint appearance in Lake Como, Italy last night.

The couple were photographed holding hands, with Amal looking elegant in a green sequinned dress.

The human rights lawyer complemented the spaghetti strap, lace-trimmed number with a clutch bag and wore her long, auburn locks down in the off-duty ensemble.

George looked dapper in a short-sleeved navy shirt and light wash jeans, with his hair combed to one side.



