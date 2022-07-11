“Glee” Star Samantha Ware Said “Broadway Upholds Whiteness” After Lea Michele’s Casting In The “Funny Girl” Revival

Categories
“Yes, silence is complicity.”

If you’ve been online at all today, you’re probably aware that Lea Michele is officially replacing Beanie Feldstein in Broadway’s Funny Girl revival.


The big news followed Beanie’s recent announcement that she was departing the show on July 31 — almost two months earlier than previously reported — citing “creative differences” as the reason for leaving early.


“The people I have had the great joy of bringing Funny Girl to life with every night, both on and off the stage, are all remarkably talented and exceptional humans,” she said in a statement, “and I hope you continue to join them on Henry Street after I depart.”

You might also remember that, back in the summer of 2020, former Glee costar Samantha Ware accused Lea of committing “traumatic microaggressions” against her during Season 6 of the series.


“LMAO remember when you made my first television gig a living hell?!?!” she wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Cause I’ll never forget. I believe you told everyone if [you] had the opportunity you would ‘sh-t in my wig!’ Amongst other traumatic microagressions that made me question a career in Hollywood…” Lea later addressed Samantha’s claims and apologized for “any pain” she might have caused.

Following the announcement of Lea’s Funny Girl casting, Samantha took to Twitter and seemingly addressed the news in a series of tweets.

Yes, I’m online today. Yes, I see y’all. Yes, I care. Yes, im affected. Yes, I’m human. Yes, I’m Black. Yes, I was abused. Yes, my dreams were tainted. Yes, Broadway upholds whiteness. Yes, Hollywood does the same. Yes, silence is complicity. Yes, I’m loud. Yes, I’d do it again.


“Yes, I’m online today,” she wrote. “Yes, I see y’all. Yes, I care. Yes, I’m affected.”


“Yes, I’m human. Yes, I’m Black. Yes, I was abused. Yes, my dreams were tainted. Yes, Broadway upholds whiteness. Yes, Hollywood does the same.”


“Yes, silence is complicity. Yes, I’m loud. Yes, I’d do it again.”


In a follow-up tweet, Samantha referred to her former Glee costars Amber Riley and Alex Newell, saying, “Their experience was not mine and mines was not theirs.”

Also. My name is not Amber Riley or Alex Newell. Their experience was not mine and mines was not theirs.


She also retweeted a tweet from actor and writer Ryan Ken that read, “It’s wild that the decision to tell the truth about the people who tormented you at work is a career risk, but you can stay booked and busy as one of the tormentors.”

It’s wild that the decision to tell the truth about the people who tormented you at work is a career risk, but you can stay booked and busy as one of the tormentors


You can read more about the backlash against Lea Michele’s alleged behavior on the set of Glee here.





