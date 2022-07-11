“Glee” Star Samantha Ware Said “Broadway Upholds Whiteness” After Lea Michele’s Casting In The “Funny Girl” Revival

“Yes, silence is complicity.”
If you’ve been online at all today, you’re probably aware that Lea Michele is officially replacing Beanie Feldstein in Broadway’s Funny Girl revival.
The big news followed Beanie’s recent announcement that she was departing the show on July 31 — almost two months earlier than previously reported — citing “creative differences” as the reason for leaving early.
Following the announcement of Lea’s Funny Girl casting, Samantha took to Twitter and seemingly addressed the news in a series of tweets.
“Yes, I’m online today,” she wrote. “Yes, I see y’all. Yes, I care. Yes, I’m affected.”
“Yes, I’m human. Yes, I’m Black. Yes, I was abused. Yes, my dreams were tainted. Yes, Broadway upholds whiteness. Yes, Hollywood does the same.”
“Yes, silence is complicity. Yes, I’m loud. Yes, I’d do it again.”
In a follow-up tweet, Samantha referred to her former Glee costars Amber Riley and Alex Newell, saying, “Their experience was not mine and mines was not theirs.”
She also retweeted a tweet from actor and writer Ryan Ken that read, “It’s wild that the decision to tell the truth about the people who tormented you at work is a career risk, but you can stay booked and busy as one of the tormentors.”
