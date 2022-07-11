Here’s the bracket for the Call of Duty League Major IV

The 2022 Call of Duty League season is almost over, as we’re almost at the Championship Weekend, which will take place between August 4-7. But before that premier tournament, there is one last Major to get through, a Major that will be held later this week, and will give teams to fight over some more CDL Points (that could make the difference in seeding for the Champs Weekend).

This fourth and final Major of the season is being held by the New York Subliners, and will start on Thursday, July 14 and end on Sunday, July 17. While a lot of the tournament is still undetermined, due to earlier matches needing to be played, we do know who will be facing who at the start of the event.

July 14 (Winner’s Bracket Round 1):

London Royal Ravens vs. Toronto Ultra at 18:30 BST / 19:30 CEST

Los Angeles Thieves vs. Atlanta Faze at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST

New York Subliners vs. Minnesota Rokkr at 21:30 BST / 22:30 CEST

Boston Breach vs. Florida Mutineers at 23:00 BST / 00:00 CEST (July 15)

July 15 (Elimination Bracket Round 1):

Loser of LDN/TOR vs. Los Angeles Guerrillas at 18:30 BST / 19:30 CEST

Loser of LAT/ATL vs. Paris Legion at 20:00 BST / 21:00 CEST

Loser of NYSL/MIN vs. OpTic Texas at 21:30 BST / 22:30 CEST

Loser of BOS/FLA vs. Seattle Surge at 23:00 BST / 00:00 CEST (July 16)

We’ll find out the rest of the bracket as these games come to a close. Be sure to catch them all as they unfold right here.