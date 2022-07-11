Herschel Walker partnered in 2012 with arm of energy company accused by multiple states of deceptive practices

“This is a product that has the power to make a tangible difference in the business community,” Walker said in a video hosted on the website on Momentis in 2012 and 2013. The video said Walker found the product “was so compelling” that “he decided to buy into the company that was backing up the technology.”

Walker spoke at a Momentis convention about M-Marketing Systems in 2012 , where the CEO of Momentis Andy McWilliams described Walker as a “partner” in the company.

“We obviously want you to know that Herschel is not just somebody we brought up on stage,” McWilliams said. “He is a partner in Momentis.”

Though much of Walker’s business record — and lawsuits and false claims around it — have been widely covered, his ties to Just Energy have not been scrutinized.

Walker’s campaign did not respond to CNN’s requests for comment.

In 2014, the Massachusetts attorney general’s office alleged that the multi-level marketing practices pushed by Just Energy and Momentis’ salespeople falsely represented or misled customers about Just Energy’s products, including that the products would save customers money, were offered through a state-run program and that the company made special efforts to purchase state-based renewable energy.

The state of Massachusetts and Just Energy and Momentis agreed to enter into an “assurance of discontinuance” action — a legal agreement between the attorney general’s office and another party to resolve the alleged unlawful practice without litigation — against Just Energy. Just Energy denied all wrongdoing but agreed to pay $4,000,000, most of it going to consumers. Neither Walker nor 34 Technologies were named alongside Momentis in that action.

The parent company Just Energy’s practices also resulted in settlements and payments to a state watchdog group in Illinois in 2006 and state regulators in Ohio in 2010 and 2016 . Just Energy settled all of them by agreeing to pay large fines and restitution and promising to change their sales tactics. Momentis was not implicated in wrongdoing in those cases and was not a party to those settlements.

Just Energy filed for bankruptcy in March 2021 after the Texas energy crisis left millions without power and losses for the company. A spokesperson for Just Energy told CNN it sold all of Momentis’ assets in March 2014 and has had no relationship with the company since then.

It’s unclear what happened to M-Marketing Systems. By 2015, the website for M-Marketing was defunct, according to snapshots archived online.

Former employees of both companies did not return CNN’s request to speak to them.

Walker has not spoken about his tech company often but in one 2013 podcast he said the company had a first ever patented eCommerce video platform.